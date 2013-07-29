Adequate SevenFormed November 2000. Disbanded December 2006
Adequate Seven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07299da2-6efe-425a-bf23-4fa4fcb5b1d2
Adequate Seven Biography (Wikipedia)
Adequate Seven were a Welsh band who blended music styles such as hip hop, hardcore, punk, and funk. They formed in 2000 and split in December 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adequate Seven Tracks
Sort by
Everybody Hates
Adequate Seven
Everybody Hates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adequate Seven Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist