Murray HeadBorn 5 March 1946
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsdb.jpg
1946-03-05
Murray Head Biography (Wikipedia)
Murray Seafield St George Head (born 5 March 1946) is an English actor and singer. Head has appeared in a number of films, including the role of Bob Elkin in the Oscar-nominated 1971 film Sunday Bloody Sunday. As a musician, he is most recognised for his international hit songs "Superstar" (from the 1970 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar) and "One Night in Bangkok" (the 1984 single from the musical Chess, which topped the charts in various countries), and for his 1975 album Say It Ain't So. He has been involved in several projects since the 1960s and continues to record music, perform concerts, and make appearances on television either as himself or as a character actor.
