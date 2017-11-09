Noel HoganBorn 25 December 1971
Noel Hogan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/071a4b21-53de-4ac0-af14-e71efd7dce3d
Noel Hogan Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel Anthony Hogan (born 25 December 1971) is an Irish musician and record producer best known as the lead guitarist and co-songwriter of the Irish rock band The Cranberries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noel Hogan Tracks
Sort by
The Glory
Ailbhe McDonagh
The Glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xsxvb.jpglink
The Glory
Last played on
Free to Decide (acoustic)
Hogan, Mike, Noel Hogan, Karen Dervan, Fergal Lawler, Oonagh Keogh, Kenneth Rice, Richard Angel & The Cranberries
Free to Decide (acoustic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xsxvb.jpglink
Free to Decide (acoustic)
Last played on
Back to artist