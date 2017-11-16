Steve JonesSex Pistols member. Born 3 September 1955
Stephen Philip Jones (born 3 September 1955) is an English rock guitarist, singer and actor, best known as a guitarist with the Sex Pistols. Following the split of the Sex Pistols, he formed The Professionals with former bandmate Paul Cook. He has also released two solo albums, and worked with the likes of Johnny Thunders, Iggy Pop, Bob Dylan and Thin Lizzy. In 1995, he formed the short lived supergroup Neurotic Outsiders with members of Guns N' Roses and Duran Duran. Jones was ranked in Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time".
- Steve Jones - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nfpms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nfpms.jpg2017-01-08T17:04:00.000ZJohnnie Walker hears 70s memories from Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04nfpp5
Steve Jones - My 70s
- Sex Pistols' Steve Jones talks candidly about his difficult childhoodhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kp12y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kp12y.jpg2016-12-08T15:31:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04kp18p
Sex Pistols' Steve Jones talks candidly about his difficult childhood
