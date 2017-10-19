Carlos Alomar (born 7 May 1951) is a Puerto Rican-American guitarist, composer, and arranger. He is best known for his work with David Bowie from the mid-1970s to the early 2000s, having played on more Bowie albums than any other musician other than pianist Mike Garson. He has also performed with Duran Duran side project Arcadia, on the album So Red the Rose.