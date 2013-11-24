Maria TaylorAmerican singer-songwriter. Born 21 May 1976
Maria Taylor
1976-05-21
Maria Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Diane Taylor (born May 21, 1976) is an American singer/songwriter from Birmingham, Alabama. She is also a member of the duo Azure Ray with Orenda Fink. Taylor plays several instruments, including the piano, guitar, and drums, and has collaborated or performed with such artists as Bright Eyes, Moby, Michael Stipe of R.E.M., Joshua Radin, Nik Freitas and more.
Maria Taylor Tracks
Folk Song Melody
Maria Taylor
Folk Song Melody
Folk Song Melody
Last played on
Cartoons & Forever Plans
Maria Taylor
Cartoons & Forever Plans
Orchids
Maria Taylor
Orchids
Orchids
Last played on
Idle Mind
Maria Taylor
Idle Mind
Idle Mind
Last played on
Time Lapse Lifeline
Maria Taylor
Time Lapse Lifeline
Time Lapse Lifeline
Last played on
Broad Daylight
Maria Taylor
Broad Daylight
Broad Daylight
Last played on
Lady Luck
Maria Taylor
Lady Luck
Lady Luck
Last played on
