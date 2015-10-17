Harry LeaheyBorn 1 September 1935. Died 12 August 1990
Harry Leahey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0716c748-347e-492c-8bf3-b78c99d3cfd7
Harry Leahey Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry F. Leahey (1 September 1935 Plattsburgh, New York — 12 August 1990 New Brunswick, New Jersey) was an American virtuoso jazz guitarist and guitar teacher who lived, taught, and performed primarily in New Jersey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harry Leahey Tracks
Sort by
High Clouds
Phil Woods
High Clouds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
High Clouds
Last played on
La Pasionara
Michel Legrand
La Pasionara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9yb.jpglink
La Pasionara
Last played on
Back to artist