Daniël WayenbergPianist, composer. Born 11 October 1929
Daniël Wayenberg
1929-10-11
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Past BBC Events
Proms 1966: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1966-07-26T02:49:16
26
Jul
1966
Proms 1964: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1964-07-30T02:49:16
30
Jul
1964
Proms 1963: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1963-07-25T02:49:16
25
Jul
1963
Proms 1962: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1962-09-07T02:49:16
7
Sep
1962
Proms 1960: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1960-08-19T02:49:16
19
Aug
1960
