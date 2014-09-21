Michael CochranePiano. Born 4 September 1948
Michael Cochrane
1948-09-04
Michael Cochrane Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Cochrane (born September 4, 1948 in Peekskill, New York) is an American jazz pianist who has recorded extensively for SteepleChase Records, as well as Soul Note and Landmark Records.
As a sideman, he has recorded with Marvin Peterson, Oliver Lake, Sonny Fortune and Jack Walrath.
Michael Cochrane Tracks
How Deep Is The Ocean
Michael Cochrane
Soul Man
Michael Cochrane
