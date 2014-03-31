MovementGerman band, Matt and Gernot Bridges. Formed 1988
Movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0712daa8-4b64-4eff-9f75-88a7379105f2
Movement Tracks
Sort by
5:57
Movement
5:57
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5:57
Performer
Last played on
Us
Movement
Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Us
Last played on
Feel Real (Shadow Child Remix)
Movement
Feel Real (Shadow Child Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel Real (Shadow Child Remix)
Last played on
Feel Real (Morgan Geist Remix)
Movement
Feel Real (Morgan Geist Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel Real (Morgan Geist Remix)
Last played on
No Man Is A Island
Movement
No Man Is A Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Man Is A Island
Last played on
Movement Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist