Fabian Almazan
Fabian Almazan Biography (Wikipedia)
Fabian Almazan (born April 16, 1984) is a jazz pianist, composer, and film score composer born in Havana, Cuba, and raised in Miami, Florida.
In addition to being a solo artist, Almazan has held the piano chair in Jazz Trumpeter Terence Blanchard's band since 2007.
Fabian Almazan Tracks
