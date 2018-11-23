Prince“The Artist Formerly Known as…”. Born 7 June 1958. Died 21 April 2016
Prince Biography (Wikipedia)
Prince Rogers Nelson (June 7, 1958 – April 21, 2016) was an American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and filmmaker. Prince was known for his eclectic work, flamboyant stage presence, extravagant fashion sense and use of makeup, and wide vocal range. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist who was considered a guitar virtuoso; he was also skilled at playing the drums, percussion, bass, keyboards, and synthesizer. His innovative music integrated a wide variety of styles, including funk, rock, R&B, new wave, soul, psychedelia, and pop.
Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Prince developed an interest in music as a young child and wrote his first song at the age of seven. He signed a recording contract with Warner Bros. Records at the age of 17, and released his debut album For You in 1978. His 1979 album Prince went platinum, and his next three albums—Dirty Mind (1980), Controversy (1981), and 1999 (1982)—continued his success, showcasing his prominently explicit lyrics and blending of funk, dance, and rock music. In 1984, he began referring to his backup band as the Revolution and released Purple Rain, the soundtrack album to his film debut. It quickly became his most critically and commercially successful release, spending 24 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 and selling over 20 million copies worldwide. After releasing the albums Around the World in a Day (1985) and Parade (1986), The Revolution disbanded, and Prince released the double album Sign o' the Times (1987) as a solo artist. He released three more solo albums before debuting The New Power Generation band in 1991. In 1993, while in a contractual dispute with Warner Bros., he changed his stage name to an unpronounceable symbol (), also known as the "Love Symbol", and began releasing new albums at a faster rate to remove himself from contractual obligations. He released five records between 1994 and 1996 before signing with Arista Records in 1998. In 2000, he began referring
The mystery behind Prince's 'The Black Album' revealed
2018-06-09
Why was the album pulled in 1987? Prince's sound engineer Susan Rogers reveals all...
The mystery behind Prince's 'The Black Album' revealed
Mary Anne speaks to Prince's sound engineer Susan Rogers
2018-06-09
Susan Rogers worked on albums including Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade, Sign o' the Times and The Black Album.
Mary Anne speaks to Prince's sound engineer Susan Rogers
"I still feel his spirit" – Janelle Monáe on Prince
2018-03-21
In this clip Janelle speaks to Annie about the man behind the music, and how his search for perfection and authenticity have influenced her attitude to work and creativity.
“I still feel his spirit” – Janelle Monáe on Prince
Growing up with Prince: Tyka Nelson chats to Mary Anne Hobbs
2017-10-29
Prince's younger sister Tyka Nelson joins Mary Anne to reflect on her childhood with her brother, and a new exhibition about his life and work called 'My Name Is Prince'.
Growing up with Prince: Tyka Nelson chats to Mary Anne Hobbs
Prince wanted his sister to open a music school
2017-10-29
Prince's younger sister Tyka Nelson explains why she re-opened Paisley Park as a museum, and sheds light on Prince's plans for her to open a music school.
Prince wanted his sister to open a music school
Fans invited to bring memorabilia to new Prince exhibition
2017-10-29
Tyka Nelson talks about the new Prince exhibition in London, 'My Name Is Prince', which includes an opportunity for fans to leave memorabilia to be taken back to Paisley Park.
Fans invited to bring memorabilia to new Prince exhibition
Tyka Nelson: My Childhood with Prince
2017-10-29
Prince's younger sister Tyka Nelson reflects on their childhood home, the music their parents played, the dens they built, and how Prince started out playing percussion!
Tyka Nelson: My Childhood with Prince
Sharleen Spiteri - My Favourite Album
2017-06-07
Sharleen Spiteri tells Nicola Meighan why her favourite album is Parade by Prince and the Revolution
Sharleen Spiteri - My Favourite Album
'It became a gospel song for me' Stacy Francis on her cover of Prince's Purple Rain
2017-01-30
American singer and actress Stacy Francis chats to Ace about Prince.
'It became a gospel song for me' Stacy Francis on her cover of Prince's Purple Rain
A Poem for Prince
2016-12-07
Murray Lachlan Young composed a poem to celebrate the life of the Prince.
A Poem for Prince
How Prince was responsible for Parental Advisory stickers
2016-11-02
Nick Berkeley discusses the impact of Prince's 1984 song Darling Nikki.
How Prince was responsible for Parental Advisory stickers
Hazel O'Connor recalls the time she first encountered Prince
2016-07-14
"It just put tingles up my spine"
Hazel O'Connor recalls the time she first encountered Prince
JD Twitch's Prince Tribute Mix
2016-04-23
Optimo's JD Twitch put together a mix of Prince tracks as a tribute to the global icon.
JD Twitch's Prince Tribute Mix
Gregory Porter: "Prince was one of the great musical masters"
2016-04-22
Gregory Porter pays tribute to Prince.
Gregory Porter: "Prince was one of the great musical masters"
Trevor Nelson pays tribute to Prince: "He made sure every fan got a unique experience at every gig he did."
2016-04-21
Trevor Nelson tells Jo Whiley about warming up for Prince as a DJ.
Trevor Nelson pays tribute to Prince: "He made sure every fan got a unique experience at every gig he did."
Prince is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers' Hall of Fame
2015-03-29
Prince is inducted into the Singers' Hall of Fame on Sunday Night with Michael Ball.
Prince is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers' Hall of Fame
