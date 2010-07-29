CazwellUS rapper and songwriter. Born 27 June 1978
1978-06-27
Luke Caswell (born June 27, 1979), better known as Cazwell, is an American rapper and songwriter. He has released the three studio albums Get Into It in 2006, Watch My Mouth in 2009 and Hard 2 B Fresh in 2014, along with several music videos and singles.
I Seen Beyonce At Burger King
