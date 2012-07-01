Michael James Gandolfi (born July 5, 1956) is an American composer of contemporary classical music. He chairs the composition department at the New England Conservatory of Music (NEC).

Gandolfi was born in Melrose, Massachusetts. He taught himself guitar as a child, studied for a year at the Berklee College of Music, and then entered NEC, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees.

In 1986, he was a Fellow at the Tanglewood Music Center, where he studied with Leonard Bernstein and Oliver Knussen. He has served on the faculty of Harvard University, Indiana University, and the Phillips Academy at Andover. He was composer in residence with the New England Philharmonic from 1997-2000.

Since 1997, Gandolfi has been the coordinator for the Tanglewood Music Center's composition department.

He has been championed by conductor Robert Spano as one of the "Atlanta School" of American composers, a group that includes Osvaldo Golijov, Jennifer Higdon, Christopher Theofanidis and Adam Schoenberg. Gandolfi's music often contains rock and jazz elements. He sometimes looks to the sciences for his subject matter.