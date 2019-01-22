Schola Gregoriana PragensisFormed 1987
Schola Gregoriana Pragensis
1987
Biography (Wikipedia)
Schola Gregoriana Pragensis (English: The Gregorian School of Prague) is an a cappella male voice choir from the Czech Republic, founded in 1987 by David Eben. Their core repertoire consists of Gregorian chant, Bohemian plainchant, and early polyphony, but they also perform modern works including some composed for them.
O sanctum et beatissimum virum
Adalbertus et nullus alius
