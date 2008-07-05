LorentzBorn 28 July 1991
Lorentz Johannes Alexander Berger, (born 28 July 1991), who uses his given name Lorentz as a stage name, is a rap artist from Stockholm, Sweden, rapping in Swedish.
Raised on Södermalm, Stockholm, he became part of the Grammis winning duo Lorentz & Sakarias together with his brother Sakarias Berger. He has also collaborated with jj, Say Lou Lou, JaQe, Duvchi, Joy. In 2014 he made his solo-debut and released his album "Kärlekslåtar" which he won a Grammis for Best HipHop/Soul of The Year for.
On 16 June 2017 Lorentz released his second album "Lycka till"
