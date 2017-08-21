George ForrestAmerican composer and lyricist. Born 31 July 1915. Died 10 October 1999
George Forrest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1915-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07057467-9e48-469b-846c-5abf5246d2bb
George Forrest Biography (Wikipedia)
George Forrest (born George Forrest Chichester Jr., July 31, 1915 – October 10, 1999) was a writer of music and lyrics for musical theatre best known for the show Kismet, adapted from the works of Alexander Borodin. He was also known professionally at times as Chet Forrest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Forrest Tracks
Sort by
Song of Norway - The Legend
Edvard Grieg
Song of Norway - The Legend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Song of Norway - The Legend
Last played on
Stranger in Paradise
Alexander Armstrong
Stranger in Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Stranger in Paradise
Last played on
Palace
Sunju Hargun & George Forrest
Palace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Palace
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist