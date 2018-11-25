Edie BrickellBorn 10 March 1966
Edie Brickell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvlq.jpg
1966-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/070473e5-b214-4d6f-a7ca-bc7b84c94fca
Edie Brickell Biography (Wikipedia)
Edie Arlisa Brickell (born March 10, 1966) is an American singer-songwriter widely known for 1988's Shooting Rubberbands at the Stars, the debut album by Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, which went to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. She is married to Paul Simon.
