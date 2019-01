Pablo Heras-Casado (born 21 November 1977, Granada, Spain) is a Spanish conductor. The son of a retired police officer, he began singing with a school choir at age 7 and piano lessons at age 9. He studied music at the conservatory in Granada. He later attended the Universidad de Granada, concentrating on art history and acting. He studied conducting further at the Universidad de Alcalá de Henares. His conducting teachers have included Harry Christophers and Christopher Hogwood.