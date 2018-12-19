Jamie JonesUK techno/house DJ & producer. Born 1980
Jamie Jones
1980
Jamie Jones is a Welsh DJ, producer and two time DJ Awards winner. He is a member of the electronic music group Hot Natured and the head of the record label Hot Creations, as well as its sub-labels Emerald City and Hottrax. Jones was voted the top DJ of 2011 by the online dance music magazine Resident Advisor. In 2012 he received mainstream success with Hot Natured's single Benediction, which reached number 31 in the UK Singles Chart. Jones hosts his own Paradise party at Ibiza's DC10 nightclub. In early 2016 Jones launched The House of Hot, an online shop clothing line, vinyls and artwork.
Sleepwalking (Jamie Jones Remix)
Elderbrook
Road to the Studio (Fly Mix)
Jamie Jones
Percolator (Jamie Jones Vault Remix)
Cajmere
Summertime
Jamie Jones
Sound of music (Nookie & Katy B Remix)
Jamie Jones
Over Me
Jamie Jones
Woke (Jamie Jones Remix)
Tiga
Sound Of Music (feat. Katy B)
Jamie Jones
Kooky Chords
Jamie Jones
The Sound Of Music
Nookie
Paralell Universe
Jamie Jones
Rukus
Jamie Jones
Pussy Pop (Jamie Jones Remix)
Justin Jay
Pussy Pop (Jamie Jones Remix)
Justin Jay
Hungry For The Power (Jamie Jones Remix)
Azari & III
Cheating Chester
Jamie Jones
Cherry's Revenge
Nathan Barato
Untitled
Jamie Jones
Tune 101 (Jamie Jones Drip Drop Remix) (feat. Slarta John)
Groove Armada
4
May
2019
Jamie Jones, Hot Since 82, Alan Fitzpatrick and Sasha
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, UK
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
26
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
12:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
