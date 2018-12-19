Jamie Jones is a Welsh DJ, producer and two time DJ Awards winner. He is a member of the electronic music group Hot Natured and the head of the record label Hot Creations, as well as its sub-labels Emerald City and Hottrax. Jones was voted the top DJ of 2011 by the online dance music magazine Resident Advisor. In 2012 he received mainstream success with Hot Natured's single Benediction, which reached number 31 in the UK Singles Chart. Jones hosts his own Paradise party at Ibiza's DC10 nightclub. In early 2016 Jones launched The House of Hot, an online shop clothing line, vinyls and artwork.