Sinfonieorchester BaselFormed 1876
Sinfonieorchester Basel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1876
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06f0847d-5dbd-40ae-9eaf-a60239a4df71
Sinfonieorchester Basel Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sinfonieorchester Basel (Symphony Orchestra Basel; Swiss abbreviation SOB) is a symphony orchestra based in Basel, Switzerland. Its principal concert venue is the Musiksaal of the Stadtcasino. In addition, the orchestra accompanies ballet and opera productions in the Theater Basel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sinfonieorchester Basel Tracks
Sort by
Rêverie et caprice
Hector Berlioz
Rêverie et caprice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Rêverie et caprice
Last played on
Harmonica concerto
Malcolm Arnold
Harmonica concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql4t.jpglink
Harmonica concerto
Last played on
Back to artist