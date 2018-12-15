Karen Geoghegan
Karen Geoghegan
Karen Geoghegan Biography
Karen Geoghegan is a Scottish bassoonist. She appeared on the 2007 BBC Two reality show, Classical Star. She was spotted on the show by the managing director of Chandos Records, Ralph Couzens and she has gone on to record three albums with the independent label.
Karen Geoghegan Tracks
Konzertstuck in F major Op.2
Franz Berwald
Siciliene et allegro giocoso for bassoon and piano
Gabriel Grovlez
Bassoon Concerto in F major, Op 75 (3rd mvt)
Carl Maria von Weber
Romance, Op 62
Edward Elgar
Rondo ungarese for bassoon & orchestra, Op.35
Carl Maria von Weber
Recit and Allegro
Noël Gallon
Nocturne
Eugene Louis-Marie Jancourt, Karen Geoghegan & Philip Edward Fisher
Romance for bassoon and orchestra, Op 62
Edward Elgar
Romance, Op. 62
Opera North Orchestra, Karen Geoghegan, Sir Edward Elgar & Benjamin Wallfisch
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
5 Aug 2009
5
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Proms Composer Portrait 02
Royal College of Music
13 Aug 2008
13
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Proms Composer Portrait 02
Royal College of Music
