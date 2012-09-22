The MusgravesFormed 1 June 2008
The Musgraves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br56p.jpg
2008-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06ed1d7e-db6b-4d96-9d45-4c68f71ac660
The Musgraves Biography (Wikipedia)
The Musgraves was a British roots-pop band. The band consisted of Matthew Bennett (vocals, guitars, banjo, mandolin, ukulele), Matt Foundling (piano, keyboards, vocals), Tom Farnell Jr (drums, percussion), and Lesley-Marie Turner (violin, ukulele, glockenspiel, vocals). The band was based in Birmingham, England, with members from Wolverhampton, Hull and Birmingham.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Musgraves Tracks
Sort by
So Sofia
The Musgraves
So Sofia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56p.jpglink
So Sofia
Last played on
The Way You Make Me Want You
The Musgraves
The Way You Make Me Want You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56p.jpglink
The Way You Make Me Want You
Last played on
Comfortable Shoes
The Musgraves
Comfortable Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56p.jpglink
Comfortable Shoes
Last played on
I Need A Dollar
The Musgraves
I Need A Dollar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56p.jpglink
I Need A Dollar
Last played on
Fortune Teller
The Musgraves
Fortune Teller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56p.jpglink
Fortune Teller
Last played on
Last Of Me
The Musgraves
Last Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56p.jpglink
Last Of Me
Last played on
So Sofia (ROWend 030109)
The Musgraves
So Sofia (ROWend 030109)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56p.jpglink
So Sofia (ROWend 030109)
Last played on
The Musgraves Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist