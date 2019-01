The Musgraves was a British roots-pop band. The band consisted of Matthew Bennett (vocals, guitars, banjo, mandolin, ukulele), Matt Foundling (piano, keyboards, vocals), Tom Farnell Jr (drums, percussion), and Lesley-Marie Turner (violin, ukulele, glockenspiel, vocals). The band was based in Birmingham, England, with members from Wolverhampton, Hull and Birmingham.

