Melvin Sparks. Born 22 March 1946. Died 15 March 2011
Melvin Sparks
1946-03-22
Melvin Sparks Biography
Melvin Sparks (March 22, 1946 – March 15, 2011) was an American soul jazz, hard bop and jazz blues guitarist. He recorded a number of albums for Prestige Records, later recording for Savant Records. He appeared on several recordings with musicians including Lou Donaldson, Sonny Stitt, Leon Spencer and Johnny Hammond Smith.
Texas Twister
Texas Twister
Make It Good
Make It Good
Whip! Whop!
Whip! Whop!
If You Want My Love
If You Want My Love
Spill The Wine
Spill The Wine
Spill The Wine
Get Ya Some
Get Ya Some
Get Ya Some
Thank You Part 1
Thank You Part 1
Thank You Part 1
Thank You
Thank You
Thank You
