Wyn MorrisBorn 14 February 1929. Died 23 February 2010
Wyn Morris
1929-02-14
Wyn Morris Biography
Wyn Morris (14 February 1929 – 23 February 2010) was a Welsh conductor.
EGMONT OVERTURE
Ludwig van Beethoven
EGMONT OVERTURE
Malotte: The Lord's Prayer
Wyn Morris
Malotte: The Lord's Prayer
The Lost Chord
Arthur Sullivan
The Lost Chord
