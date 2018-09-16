Joe AndersonBorn 26 March 1982
Joe Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Anderson (born 26 March 1982) is an English film actor and singer best known for his work in Across the Universe, Becoming Jane, Control, The Ruins, The Crazies, Horns and as Alistair in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). He also starred as Asa Farrell in the WGN America drama series Outsiders.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
