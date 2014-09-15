GymnastDuo based in Manchester UK. Formed 1 July 2012
Gymnast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2012-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06e8c9d5-e7aa-4fcc-8fbf-3a2ad5f9a493
Gymnast Tracks
Sort by
Up in Arms
Gymnast
Up in Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up in Arms
Last played on
Away the Sun
Gymnast
Away the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Away the Sun
Last played on
Build A Boat
Gymnast
Build A Boat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Build A Boat
Last played on
Geneva
Gymnast
Geneva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Geneva
Last played on
Massachusetts
Gymnast
Massachusetts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Massachusetts
Last played on
Sleeper
Gymnast
Sleeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeper
Last played on
Away the Sun (demo)
Gymnast
Away the Sun (demo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gymnast Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist