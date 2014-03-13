ColourmusicFormed 2005
Colourmusic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06e84d42-9970-45af-8653-36dca474ec5d
Colourmusic Biography (Wikipedia)
Colourmusic was started in Stillwater, OK in 2005. Created by Ryan Hendrix and Nick Turner as a music collaboration and quickly evolved into a band when Cory Suter joined. The band became a quintet when Nick Ley and Colin Fleishacker from the band The Bells Are... joined. Colourmusic have been praised for their whimsy and vaguely psych-folk stylings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colourmusic Tracks
Sort by
Dreamgirl '82
Colourmusic
Dreamgirl '82
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreamgirl '82
Last played on
Horse Race
Colourmusic
Horse Race
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q2198.jpglink
Horse Race
Last played on
Tog - 6Music Session 23/05/2011
Colourmusic
Tog - 6Music Session 23/05/2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tog - 6Music Session 23/05/2011
Last played on
Feels Good To Wear - 6Music Session 23/05/2011
Colourmusic
Feels Good To Wear - 6Music Session 23/05/2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tog
Colourmusic
Tog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tog
Last played on
Colourmusic Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist