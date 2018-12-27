Vikki Carr (born Florencia Bisenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona, July 19, 1941) is an American vocalist who has had a singing career for over four decades. Originally from El Paso, Texas, born to parents of Mexican ancestry, she has performed in a variety of musical genres, including pop, jazz and country, while her greatest success has come from singing in Spanish. She established the Vikki Carr Scholarship Foundation in 1971.