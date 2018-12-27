Vikki CarrBorn 19 July 1941
Vikki Carr
Vikki Carr Biography (Wikipedia)
Vikki Carr (born Florencia Bisenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona, July 19, 1941) is an American vocalist who has had a singing career for over four decades. Originally from El Paso, Texas, born to parents of Mexican ancestry, she has performed in a variety of musical genres, including pop, jazz and country, while her greatest success has come from singing in Spanish. She established the Vikki Carr Scholarship Foundation in 1971.
Vikki Carr Tracks
