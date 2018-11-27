Red House PaintersFormed 1989. Disbanded 2001
Red House Painters
1989
Red House Painters
Red House Painters were an American rock band, formed in San Francisco, California in 1988. They were one of the most prominent acts associated with the slowcore/sadcore subgenre. Fronted by primary songwriter Mark Kozelek (vocals, guitar), the band also included drummer Anthony Koutsos and bass guitarist Jerry Vessel. Guitarists Gorden Mack and Phil Carney both performed with the band during separate six-year tenures.
In 2001, Red House Painters quietly dissolved, with Koutsos, Vessel and Carney continuing to record and perform with Kozelek under his new guise Sun Kil Moon until 2010.
Red House Painters Tracks
New Jersey
Grace Cathedral Park
Have You Forgotten
I Am A Rock
Song For A Blue Guitar
Helicopter
Wop A Din Din
Michigan
Katy's Song
Mistress
Drop
Summer Dress
Michael
Brown Eyes
Dragonflies
All Mixed Up
