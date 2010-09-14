SurroundedSwedish space rock band. Formed 2000. Disbanded 2011
Surrounded
2000
Surrounded Biography (Wikipedia)
Surrounded are an alternative rock/space rock band from Växjö, Sweden, who have been described as "Sweden's answer to The Flaming Lips".
Played Out (Diamonds To The World)
Surrounded
Played Out (Diamonds To The World)
Played Out (Diamonds To The World)
Last played on
Terra Firma Legion Farewells
Surrounded
Terra Firma Legion Farewells
Terra Firma Legion Farewells
Last played on
