Fred Elizalde
Born 12 December 1907. Died 16 January 1979
Fred Elizalde
1907-12-12
Fred Elizalde Biography (Wikipedia)
Federico "Fred" Díaz Elizalde (December 12, 1907 – January 16, 1979) was a Spanish Filipino classical and jazz pianist, composer, conductor, and bandleader influential in the British dance band era.
Fred Elizalde Tracks
Rhythm Past and Present
Rhythm Past and Present
Rhythm Past and Present
Sugar
Sugar
Sugar
