Vi ReddJazz saxophonist and vocalist. Born 28 September 1928
Vi Redd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-09-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06defc41-779e-4c45-9491-56357b8cb53b
Vi Redd Biography (Wikipedia)
Elvira "Vi" Redd (born September 20, 1928) is an American jazz alto saxophone player, vocalist and educator. She has been active since the early 1950s and is known primarily for playing in the bebop, hard bop and post-bop styles. She is highly regarded as an accomplished veteran who has performed with Count Basie, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Linda Hopkins, Marian McPartland and Dizzy Gillespie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vi Redd Tracks
Sort by
Salty Papa Blues
Vi Redd
Salty Papa Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salty Papa Blues
Last played on
Vi Redd Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
6 Questions for... Cat Power
-
“It was so exciting and thrilling” – Carole King watching Aretha Franklin perform (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman
-
Aretha Franklin | Pocket Legend
-
Joe Boyd On An Illustrious Music Career
-
The Funk & Soul Years - 1967
-
Aretha Franklin is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist