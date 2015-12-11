Derek CharkeBorn 1974
Derek Charke
1974
Derek Charke (born 1974) is a Canadian classical composer and flutist.
Tundra Songs
Derek Charke
Tundra Songs
Tundra Songs
Last played on
Inuit Throat Song (22 Inuit Throat Song Games)
Derek Charke
Inuit Throat Song (22 Inuit Throat Song Games)
Inuit Throat Song (22 Inuit Throat Song Games)
Last played on
