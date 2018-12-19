Martin SolveigBorn 22 September 1976
Martin Picandet (born 22 September 1976), better known by his stage name Martin Solveig, is a French DJ, singer-songwriter and record producer. He hosts a weekly radio show called C'est La Vie on radio stations worldwide, including Radio FG in his homeland.
Born in Paris, he has been active since 1994. Solveig manages his own label called Mixture Stereophonic and was ranked number 29 in the 2011 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs. He has collaborated with Dragonette, Madeon, Kele of Bloc Party and Madonna.
