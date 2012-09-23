The Soul Clan1960s soul collective. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1969
The Soul Clan
1966
The Soul Clan Biography (Wikipedia)
The Soul Clan was a collective of American soul musicians led by Solomon Burke, which started in 1966 as started by Burke, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Don Covay and Joe Tex. Later, both Pickett and Redding left the collective and were replaced by fellow Atlantic artists such as Arthur Conley (a protege of Redding's) and Ben E. King. After the release of the minor successful R&B song, "Soul Meeting", the collective broke up in 1969. The collective, which included Pickett stepping in for Conley, who had by then settled in Europe, briefly reunited in 1981 for a brief performance before splintering for good.
The Soul Clan Tracks
