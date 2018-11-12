Paolo MontarsoloOperatic bass. Born 16 March 1925. Died 31 August 2006
Paolo Montarsolo
1925-03-16
Paolo Montarsolo Biography (Wikipedia)
Paolo Montarsolo (16 March 1925 – 31 August 2006) was an Italian operatic bass particularly associated with buffo roles.
Paolo Montarsolo Tracks
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-04T03:29:03
Proms 1971: Prom 12
Proms 1969: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-05T03:29:03
Proms 1969: Prom 16
Proms 1968: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1968-08-05T03:29:03
Proms 1968: Prom 16
Proms 1967: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-01T03:29:03
Proms 1967: Prom 10
