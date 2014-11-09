Cheek Mountain Thief is a project started in 2011 by Mike Lindsay, founding member of the UK twisted acid folk band Tunng. He lives in Iceland where he formed a band with musicians from Húsavík and Reykjavík.

Lindsay said that his love affair with Iceland began in 2006. It involved a girl, Harpa, and an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party. In 2011, Lindsay returned to Iceland to rekindle that romance, and to record a new album under the name Cheek Mountain Thief, inspired by the landscape and the people of Iceland.

The band is signed on the London independent record label Full Time Hobby.