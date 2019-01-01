Soul Central
Soul Central
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06d4534c-7547-41cd-aedd-f8c6e64c0c90
Soul Central Biography (Wikipedia)
Soul Central are a British music production duo consisting of Andy Ward and Paul Timothy,
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Soul Central Tracks
Sort by
Strings Of Life (Stronger On My Own) (feat. Kathy Brown)
Soul Central
Strings Of Life (Stronger On My Own) (feat. Kathy Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hql.jpglink
Strings Of Life (Stronger On My Own) (feat. Kathy Brown)
Last played on
Strings Of Life (Stronger On My Own)
Soul Central
Strings Of Life (Stronger On My Own)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
13 Strings of Life (Danny Krivit Re Edit)
Soul Central
13 Strings of Life (Danny Krivit Re Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strings Of Life (Danny Krivit Re-Edit)
Soul Central
Strings Of Life (Danny Krivit Re-Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strings Of Life (Danny Krivit Re-Edit)
Last played on
String Of Life
Soul Central
String Of Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjdpd.jpglink
String Of Life
Last played on
Strings Of Life
Soul Central
Strings Of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strings Of Life
Last played on
Tube Life
Soul Central
Tube Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tube Life
Last played on
Strings Of Life (Danny Krivit Re Edit)
Soul Central
Strings Of Life (Danny Krivit Re Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strings Of Life (Danny Krivit Re Edit)
Last played on
Strings Of Life (feat. Kathy Brown)
Soul Central
Strings Of Life (feat. Kathy Brown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Soul Central
Soul Central Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist