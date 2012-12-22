Big Al Carson
Alton "Big Al" Carson (born October 2, 1953) is an American blues singer from New Orleans.
As of 2006, Carson currently appears with his band, the Bluemasters, at the Funky Pirate on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, several nights a week. He also performs irregularly with other bands.
Carson formerly played tuba in addition to singing, having performed and recorded with a number of brass bands and jazz bands in the city.
In 1994, Carson traveled through Europe on a New Orleans Music tour, where he performed for the Dutch royal family. The tour also featured Aaron Neville, and Ernie K-Doe.
