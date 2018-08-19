Jowell & Randy
Jowell & Randy
Jowell & Randy Biography (Wikipedia)
Jowell & Randy are a Puerto Rican reggaeton duo composed of Joel Muñoz (born March 3, 1982) and Randy Ortíz (born July 16, 1983). The duo have been active since the early-2000s and have become one of the most popular acts in reggaeton. They have released three studio albums, five mixtapes and twenty-three singles as of June 2017. They were also members of the short-lived group Casa de Leones alongside J King & Maximan and Guelo Star. They became the first reggaeton acts to perform in the Principality of Monaco and the first reggaeton duo to do so in Australia.
Bonita
Jowell & Randy
Bonita
Bonita
No Te Veo Feat. Pitbull
Jowell & Randy
No Te Veo Feat. Pitbull
No Te Veo Feat. Pitbull
No Te Veo
Jowell & Randy
No Te Veo
No Te Veo
