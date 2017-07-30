Sister Marie KeyrouzBorn 1963
Sister Marie Keyrouz
1963
Sister Marie Keyrouz Biography (Wikipedia)
Sister Marie Keyrouz (also spelled "Kairouz") (born 1963) is a chanter of Oriental Church music, a member of the Congrégation des Soeurs Basiliennes Chouérites and founder-president of the National Institute of Sacred Music in Paris.
Sister Marie Keyrouz Tracks
Alleluia (for Holy Thursday)
Traditional Byzantine, Sister Marie Keyrouz & Chorale of the Church of St-Julien-le-Pauvre
Alleluia (for Holy Thursday)
Alleluia (for Holy Thursday)
Allahu-r-rabu dhara lana
Trad.
Allahu-r-rabu dhara lana
Allahu-r-rabu dhara lana
Passion Et Resurrection
Sister Marie Keyrouz
Passion Et Resurrection
Passion Et Resurrection
