Zdislawa DonatSoprano
Zdislawa Donat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06c30d94-2fd2-4827-9bbf-8fd60eed93e1
Zdislawa Donat Tracks
Sort by
The Magic Flute - Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja (Papageno)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute - Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja (Papageno)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute - Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja (Papageno)
The Magic Flute - Holle Rache (Queen of the Night)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute - Holle Rache (Queen of the Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute - Holle Rache (Queen of the Night)
The Magic Flute - O Isis und Osiris (Sarastro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute - O Isis und Osiris (Sarastro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute - O Isis und Osiris (Sarastro)
The Magic Flute - Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute - Overture
Back to artist