Vince DiCola
1960
Vince DiCola Biography
Vincent Louis "Vince" DiCola (born November 1957) is an American composer, keyboardist and arranger. He has composed scores for films such as The Transformers: The Movie, Staying Alive and Rocky IV soundtracks. DiCola also pioneered the use of sequencers on his soundtrack recording for Rocky IV, one of the first to exploit the Fairlight CMI and Synclavier II's computer's sequencing capabilities.
Vince DiCola Tracks
Training Montage
Vince DiCola
Training Montage
Training Montage
Fanfare For Rocky
Vince DiCola
Fanfare For Rocky
Fanfare For Rocky
