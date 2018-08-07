Vincent Louis "Vince" DiCola (born November 1957) is an American composer, keyboardist and arranger. He has composed scores for films such as The Transformers: The Movie, Staying Alive and Rocky IV soundtracks. DiCola also pioneered the use of sequencers on his soundtrack recording for Rocky IV, one of the first to exploit the Fairlight CMI and Synclavier II's computer's sequencing capabilities.