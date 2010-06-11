Pierre RodeBorn 16 February 1774. Died 25 November 1830
Pierre Rode
1774-02-16
Jacques Pierre Joseph Rode (16 February 1774 – 25 November 1830) was a French violinist and composer.
Pierre Rode Tracks
Comodo (from 24 Caprices in Study Form)
