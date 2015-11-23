OutfitBritish band. Formed 14 January 2011
Outfit
2011-01-14
Outfit Performances & Interviews
Outfit Tracks
New Air
Outfit
New Air
New Air
Last played on
Smart Thing
Outfit
Smart Thing
Smart Thing
Last played on
Swam Out
Outfit
Swam Out
Swam Out
House On Fire
Outfit
House On Fire
House On Fire
Framed
Outfit
Framed
Framed
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8gmxj/acts/avqp5v
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
2014-02-28T03:33:34
28
Feb
2014
Similar Artists
