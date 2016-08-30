Manfred MannThe band. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1969
Manfred Mann
1962
Manfred Mann Biography (Wikipedia)
Manfred Mann were an English rock band, formed in London in 1962. The group were named after their keyboardist Manfred Mann, who later led the successful 1970s group Manfred Mann's Earth Band. The band had two different lead vocalists during their period of success, Paul Jones from 1962 to 1966, and Mike d'Abo from 1966 to 1969.
Manfred Mann were regularly in the UK charts in the 1960s. Three of the band's most successful singles, "Do Wah Diddy Diddy", "Pretty Flamingo" and "Mighty Quinn", topped the UK Singles Chart. They were the first southern-England-based group to top the US Billboard Hot 100 during the British invasion.
Manfred Mann Performances & Interviews
- Mike d'Abo and Paul Jones - The Manfreds: "We were told what to sing, that's why we got frustrated"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0444h1w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0444h1w.jpg2016-08-09T14:57:00.000ZMike and Paul discuss their career and taking The Manfreds back out on tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0444h27
Mike d'Abo and Paul Jones - The Manfreds: "We were told what to sing, that's why we got frustrated"
- Rockers Rollin 10 with Tom McGuinness & Lindisfarnehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s4x35.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s4x35.jpg2016-05-28T12:00:00.000ZGillie & John Coghlan chat to Manfred Mann's Tom McGuinness & Lindisfarne's Ray Laidlaw & Billy Mitchell. Due to copyright restrictions, the music has been edited out of the show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03s4y59
Rockers Rollin 10 with Tom McGuinness & Lindisfarne
- The Manfreds Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p039l43r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p039l43r.jpg2015-11-29T14:05:00.000Z60s rockers The Manfreds play two of their classic hits livehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p039l8q4
The Manfreds Live in Session
- Mike Vickershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqq8g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqq8g.jpg2014-11-26T11:20:00.000ZThe Manfred Mann multi-instrumentalist talks about Australia's reaction to British musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ct8bq
Mike Vickers
Manfred Mann Tracks
5-4-3-2-1
Manfred Mann
Do Wah Diddy Diddy
Manfred Mann
Mighty Quinn
Manfred Mann
Ha! Ha! Said the Clown
Manfred Mann
My Name Is Jack
Manfred Mann
Semi-Detached Suburban Mr James
Manfred Mann
Fox On The Run
Manfred Mann
If You Gotta Go, Go Now
Manfred Mann
54321
Manfred Mann
Sha La La
Manfred Mann
Oh No Not My Baby
Manfred Mann
