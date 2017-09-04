Trevor SewellNewcastle based Guitarist
Trevor Sewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06b6c24e-f5fc-4b5b-8be2-dc447137440f
Trevor Sewell Tracks
Sort by
Some Day
Trevor Sewell
Some Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Day
Last played on
Shadows
Trevor Sewell
Shadows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadows
Last played on
Small Change
Trevor Sewell
Small Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Change
Last played on
Lost Something
Trevor Sewell
Lost Something
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Something
Last played on
Trevor Sewell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist