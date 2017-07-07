SolomonBritish classical pianist. Born 6 August 1902. Died 22 February 1988
Solomon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1902-08-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06b6282e-812f-48b6-b14e-4a75de493fc9
Solomon Biography (Wikipedia)
Solomon Cutner, CBE (9 August 1902 – 2 February 1988) was a British pianist known professionally simply as Solomon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Solomon Tracks
Sort by
Piano Sonata in A major, D 664
Franz Schubert
Piano Sonata in A major, D 664
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Sonata in A major, D 664
Last played on
Nocturne in D flat major, Op 27 No 2
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne in D flat major, Op 27 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Nocturne in D flat major, Op 27 No 2
Last played on
Impromptu in A Flat
Franz Schubert
Impromptu in A Flat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Impromptu in A Flat
Last played on
Piano Sonata in C major, Op 2 No 3 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata in C major, Op 2 No 3 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Sonata in C major, Op 2 No 3 (4th mvt)
Performer
Last played on
Solomon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist