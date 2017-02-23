5th SpearBorn 7 October 1988
5th Spear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06b4e7b5-6498-4b41-9ee8-7ad652150d5d
5th Spear Tracks
Sort by
Stars Shine Brightly Through Space Light
5th Spear
Stars Shine Brightly Through Space Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slightly All the Feels
5th Spear
Slightly All the Feels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slightly All the Feels
Last played on
Waking Up With Clapping Head Syndrome
5th Spear
Waking Up With Clapping Head Syndrome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waking Up With Clapping Head Syndrome
Last played on
NEW DREAMS
5th Spear
NEW DREAMS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
NEW DREAMS
Last played on
Slowbo
5th Spear
Slowbo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slowbo
Last played on
Changing Time
5th Spear
Changing Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Changing Time
Last played on
Back to artist